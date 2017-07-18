McCabe files paperwork to set up gubernatorial campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a nonprofit group that encourages people to challenge the political establishment filed paperwork Monday to set up a run for governor.

Mike McCabe filed papers with the Wisconsin Election Commission to establish a campaign committee. The step allows him to begin raising money. McCabe said in an email to The Associated Press that he expects to announce he’ll run as a Democrat in September, ending speculation that he might run as an independent.

McCabe leads the nonpartisan group Blue Jean Nation, which promotes itself as working to create change in government.

Wisconsin candidates’ campaign finance reports covering the first half of the year were due Monday to the commission. Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced earlier this month he will run for governor as a Democrat. He didn’t have to file any campaign finance reports because he got into the race after the reporting period ended June 30.

A number of other Democrats are pondering a run, including state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and state Rep. Dana Wachs.

Reports filed Monday showed Evers raised $77,558 and had $28,175 on hand. Vinehout raised $29,529 and had $15,584 on hand. Wachs raised $41,190 and had $13,497.

Gov. Scott Walker raised $3.5 million and had $2.4 million on hand.