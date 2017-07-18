Senate budget calls for $712M in road borrowing (UPDATE)

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON (AP) — The state Senate’s top Republicans took the unusual step Tuesday of introducing their own state budget, challenging their Assembly counterparts to end a monthlong standoff over road spending and get on board with the new plan.

The Senate budget contains all the provisions the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has approved over the last few months as it revised Gov. Scott Walker’s original budget proposal. But it also calls for more borrowing for roads — an idea Assembly Republicans have repeatedly rejected — as well as more money for schools and tax changes.

It’s unclear where things go from here. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters during a news conference Tuesday that he doesn’t have the votes to pass the new budget out of his own chamber. The document is designed more to send a message to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, he said.

“My point is to try to get the process back on track, by demonstrating once again that this caucus has been meeting each and every week and there’s not that much left to do,” Fitzgerald said. “This clearly puts it back in the Assembly’s court to develop what their position is.”

Vos emerged from a meeting with Fitzgerald and Walker last week saying there’s no way either of them will accept a gas tax or registration-fee increase. He said then that the only option was to hold the transportation budget flat. His spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, had no immediate comment on the Senate budget, saying he would issue a statement later Tuesday.

The Senate’s step marks a huge departure from the normal budget process. Usually, the governor introduces an executive budget, the finance committee revises it and the Senate and Assembly vote on the final plan before sending it back to the governor for his signature.

The finance committee’s work on this budget stopped in mid-June, however, after Republicans started quarreling over how to plug a $1 billion shortfall in the transportation budget.

Walker’s budget called for borrowing an additional $500 million and delaying big projects. Assembly Republicans oppose any new borrowing; they want to generate more revenue and have suggested raising the gas tax or vehicle-registration fees. Senate Republicans have called for more borrowing, saying Walker will never approve a tax or fee increase.

State law requires the budget to be completed by July 1, although that’s not a hard-and-fast deadline; spending will continue more or less at current levels until a new budget is adopted.

The Senate budget calls for $712 million in borrowing to cover road work, including $350 million in borrowing backed by general tax dollars. It would eliminate 200 positions within the state Department of Transportation and erase the prevailing-wage law on state public works and highway projects. The law creates a minimum wage for workers on such projects.

The new spending plan retains language in Walker’s budget that gives public schools an additional $650 million over the next two years. It also would allow more families to receive state vouchers for private school tuition by raising income limits for eligibility.

The document goes on to call for eliminating Walker’s $203.4 million income-tax reduction, deleting his plan for a sales-tax holiday on school supplies and repeals the state’s personal-property tax, a tax local governments collect on businesses’ equipment and furniture. The Senate would give local governments $240 million to offset the lost revenue.

A spokesman for Walker didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, a La Crosse Democrat, issued a statement calling the Senate budget “dead on arrival.”

“Despite having total control of the statehouse and Governor’s office, Republican infighting has prevented progress for weeks,” Shilling said. “Working families are tired of the Republican dysfunction that is paralyzing our government from the federal level down to the state.”