State sends out $132M for road work

Local governments recently received more than $132 million for general transportation aids, connecting-highway aids and expressway-policing aids, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently announced.

The quarterly payments to the state’s 1,925 local units of government included more than $129.5 million in general transportation aids; $3 million to communities entitled to receive connecting-highway aids; and nearly $256,000 to Milwaukee County for expressway-policing aids.

General transportation aids help defray the costs of building, operating and maintaining local roads and streets. Connecting-highway aids reimburse communities for maintenance and traffic control on certain state highways within their borders.

Local governments are to receive an estimated $433 million this year from the state’s transportation fund to build and maintain local roads and bridges. Quarterly payments to cities, towns and villages are sent on the first Mondays in January, April, July and October.