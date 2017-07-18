Quantcast
Home / Editors' Picks / Two men hurt in Milwaukee DPW garage explosion

Two men hurt in Milwaukee DPW garage explosion

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com July 18, 2017 2:52 pm

Investigators inspect a mangled van after a natural gas explosion at a filling station on a Milwaukee Department of Public Works site located at 3921 West Lincoln Tuesday, July 18 in Milwaukee. Two people were hurt during the incident. (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack)

Milwaukee police are investigating an explosion that occurred Tuesday afternoon outside a Department of Public Works’ compressed-natural-gas station on Milwaukee’s near-southwest side.

The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the DPW Lincoln Avenue Garage, near the corner of 39th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Two men were injured in the explosion and taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to an update from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known late Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee police officials are still investigating the incident.

