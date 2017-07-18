Two men hurt in Milwaukee DPW garage explosion

Milwaukee police are investigating an explosion that occurred Tuesday afternoon outside a Department of Public Works’ compressed-natural-gas station on Milwaukee’s near-southwest side.

The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the DPW Lincoln Avenue Garage, near the corner of 39th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Two men were injured in the explosion and taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to an update from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known late Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee police officials are still investigating the incident.