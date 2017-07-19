Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Proposal would have Milwaukee officials check for more lead service lines

Proposal would have Milwaukee officials check for more lead service lines

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com July 19, 2017 1:44 pm

Milwaukee leaders say they want to investigate whether houses built between in the decade before the city started requiring service lines to be made of copper are getting drinking water from lead pipes.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo