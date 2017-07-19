Quantcast
Wisconsin Republican Party outraises Democrats

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com July 19, 2017 12:35 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Republican Party has nearly 50-times as much cash on hand as the state Democratic Party through the first six months of the year. Reports filed this week with the state show Republicans ended June with more than $1.7 million in the bank. That compares with just $36,000 for Democrats. The Republican ...

