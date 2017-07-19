WisDOT awards $54.5 million I-39/90 contract

Rock Road Companies was the big winner in the state’s July highway letting.

The Janesville-based road builder was recently awarded a contract from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for one section of the department’s ongoing work to rebuild and widen Interstate 39/90 between the Illinois state line and Madison.

Rock Road Companies submitted the lowest of four bids to perform the work, which calls for rebuilding a stretch of the interstate near Janesville between State Highway 11 and U.S. Highway 14 and building a park-and-ride lot off Midland Court. The bid came in just under $54.5 million.

Other contractors who placed a bid on the project include Hoffman Construction Co., Black River Falls; Zenith Tech Inc., Waukesha; and James Peterson Sons Inc., Medford.

All four contractors had quoted prices that were less than what the department had initially estimated. According to the department’s master schedule, the work’s estimated cost ranged from roughly $65 million to $75 million.

The section of the I-39/90 reconstruction that was awarded to Rock Road is just one part of a much bigger project that will see the interstate rebuilt and expanded from the Madison area to the Illinois state line, along a stretch running for about 45 miles. The work calls for adding two lanes to the four I-39/90 now has for most of its length; reconfiguring 11 interchanges; and taking the interstate up to eight lanes between the Highway 11 and Highway 26 interchanges.

So far, WisDOT officials have awarded a handful of other contracts as part of its July letting, including a roughly $740,000 project for work on State Highway 36 in Racine County. That job was awarded to James Peterson Sons Inc., Medford.