Contractors sought for Bradley Center demo work

Even though the demolition of the BMO Harris Bradley Center may be more than a year away, the contractor heading up that project is already out looking for some help.

Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction, the contractor in charge of the demolition project, is seeking subcontractors interested in performing demolition and site-preparation work. Bids for the work are due on Aug. 17, and a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The project includes goals that call for a certain percentage of the work to go to small-business enterprises and resident workers.

The bid solicitation comes as work proceeds on the new $524 million, 714,000-square-foot arena that will eventually replace the Bradley center near downtown Milwaukee. The Bradley Center, which stands immediately south of the new arena’s site near the corner of North 4th Street and Juneau Avenue, will continue to be the venue for Bucks home games until the construction of the new arena is finished in 2018. It will then eventually be demolished to make way for future development.

Bucks representatives had not responded to a request for comment on Thursday.

The 550,000-square-foot Bradley Center first opened in October 1988. Over the years, the venue’s tenants have included the Bucks, Milwaukee Admirals and Marquette Golden Eagles.

In addition to the demolition project, Hunzinger is overseeing the construction of an entertainment district just east of the new arena site. That development includes three new buildings, which will be used for shops, restaurants and possibly a brewery.

The work on the arena itself is being overseen by Mortenson Construction, of Golden Valley, Minn.

Other new arena-centered developments include a team training center and medical clinic, a parking garage and an attached 90-unit apartment complex.