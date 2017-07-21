Wisconsin Senate leader wants bipartisan Foxconn deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate is saying again that he wants bipartisan support for any incentives that may be extended to Taiwan iPhone manufacturer Foxconn.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday on WTAQ-AM that any incentives for Foxconn should be dealt with after the adoption of the state budget, which is now three weeks late. He says Foxconn could be a “large, large project” with a lot of incentives that could “take you far down the road.”

Fitzgerald says he does not know the details of what Gov. Scott Walker’s administration is discussing with Foxconn.

Wisconsin is one of several states trying to land at least one new Foxconn plant as the company considers expanding to the U.S.