Sturgeon Bay divided over waterfront development plan

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — An eastern Wisconsin community remains divided on what to do with a piece of waterfront property.

Sturgeon Bay officials want to move forward with a plan to develop the land. But the project has been slowed by a dispute over how much of it, as well as the adjacent part of Lake Michigan, is owned by the city, Milwaukee Public Radio reported.

Wisconsin’s Public Trust Doctrine requires the state to ensure that everyone has access to its waters.

“It’s one of the first things that struck me about the proposed development was that looks like the Public Trust Doctrine should be a factor here and has the city really looked into it,” said resident Nancy Aten.

Aten was one of the residents who filed a lawsuit to try to stop the development.

A circuit court judge ruled the city can’t develop the land until the state Department of Natural Resources determines an official line between the land and water.

The city and opponents of the development were unhappy with the department’s line. The city said the line didn’t leave enough developable land while opponents said the department’s suggestion came too quickly to be scientific.

The DNR is expected to hold a public hearing next month to discuss a compromise.

“We are trying to create public space down there and it’s ironic that if the city continues to be unable to develop this property that the actually public — the citizens of Sturgeon Bay might end up losing the whole development,” said community development director Marty Olejniczak.