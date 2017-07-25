Quantcast
Flood damage to public infrastructure estimated at $15M

Flood damage to public infrastructure estimated at $15M

By: Associated Press July 25, 2017 3:33 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Flood damage to public roads, bridges, dams and other structures in southern Wisconsin this month is estimated at more than $15 million.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2eLAkrZ ) that the state Emergency Operations Center said Tuesday that Gov. Scott Walker has declared 20 counties to be in a state of emergency.

The damage to public infrastructure was worst in Racine County, which suffered almost $4 million in damage, while Lafayette County reported about $3.5 million in damage.

Flood warnings remain in effect for several rivers, and severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.

