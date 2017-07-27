Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Things to know about Foxconn plant coming to Wisconsin

Things to know about Foxconn plant coming to Wisconsin

By: Associated Press July 27, 2017 12:29 pm

Foxconn Technology Group's manufacturing plant in Wisconsin will be the first in the U.S. for the Taiwan-based electronics giant. Here are some things to know about the plant:

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo