Bucks, Foxconn in talks about partnership

The Milwaukee Bucks and Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn have been in talks about possibly forming a partnership of some sort, Bucks president Peter Feigin confirmed on Friday.

Foxconn announced just this week that it plans to build a 20 million-square-foot manufacturing campus in Southeast Wisconsin. But the company’s meeting with local elected and business officials, including Bucks representatives, go as far back as the spring.

“We’ve been talking to Foxconn over the last few weeks intently on becoming partners,” Feigin told reporters Friday afternoon during a tour of the new Bucks arena construction site in downtown Milwaukee.

A partnership between the two could come in the form of naming rights for the new Bucks arena, plans that would have Foxconn equip the arena with some of the LCD screens it will make in the state, or something else.

“We’ve had discussions with Foxconn about partnerships at all levels,” Feigin said, in response to questions about whether Foxconn was interested in securing the naming rights.

Feigin added that he and the Foxconn chairman and chief executive, Terry Guo, were “on the exact same page” when asked whether Foxconn was interested in outfitting the arena with some of its products.

Work meanwhile continues on the Bucks arena. Officials with the Bucks and the arena construction manager Mortenson Construction showed off some of their handiwork inside the arena on Friday.

Nearly 680 workers were on the site that day.

“We’re about ready to power up electrical in the next one to two weeks,” said Mike Sorge, project director at Mortenson. “So that’s come a long way, which will give us power for elevators, escalators, and continue the construction activity. So things are in good shape.”