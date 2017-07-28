Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn poses next great workforce challenge for industry

Foxconn poses next great workforce challenge for industry

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com July 28, 2017 1:58 pm

Already in the grips of a labor shortage, Wisconsin's construction industry will soon be brought under even more pressure to recruit good workers by the $10 billion factory the Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn plans to build in southeast Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo