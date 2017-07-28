Quantcast
Foxconn working with Rockwell on workforce training, industrial automation

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com July 28, 2017 2:28 pm

The Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will work with Rockwell Automation to help train and employ military veterans in advanced-manufacturing careers, the companies announced Friday. Foxconn officials recently announced plans to build a 20 million-square-foot factory in southeast Wisconsin. The $10 billion investment is expected to eventually employ 13,000 workers. In efforts to meet those workforce needs, the company has agreed to ...

