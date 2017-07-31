Campaign raises more than $1M to help tornado victims

By ERIC LINDQUIST

Leader-Telegram

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — A matching grant challenge has generated donations surpassing $1 million for victims of the tornado that devastated parts of Barron County on May 16.

The businessman and philanthropist Foster Friess, a Rice Lake native, announced a $1 million challenge grant program a week after the EF3 tornado tore an 83-mile path through Polk, Barron, Rusk and Price counties after he had paid a visit to Prairie Lake Estates, a trailer park just north of Chetek where more than two dozen homes were destroyed.

More than 700 individuals and organizations from across the country have given $376,555 so far to the Tornado Disaster Relief Fund, which is administered by Red Cedar Church in Rice Lake, officials announced Monday. And the fund will continue to accept donations because the matching grant challenge extends through the end of the year.

Friess decided to exceed the match and gave $650,000 to bring the fund’s balance to about $1.02 million, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the Leader-Telegram.

“Our Christian faith tells us that whatever breaks God’s heart should also break our hearts,” Friess said in a news release. “It was a pretty easy decision to see that these hard-working folks needed some encouragement, and I am so impressed how this community has come together with such widespread generosity. Our family is advancing the $650,000 in hopes it will encourage even more donations by the year-end deadline.”

Throughout the recovery from the disaster, Fitzgerald said he was impressed with how the community had stepped up to help people whose lives were upended by the storm, which he said destroyed 33 homes and damaged 36 others in Barron County.

“It’s awesome,” Fitzgerald said. “It makes me Barron County proud.”

Red Cedar Church organized a Long Term Recovery Council including representatives of local government, religious and charitable organizations to help devise plans for spending the donated money.

“The response from the community has been incredible,” said the council leader Ashley Rayment, who is also outreach director for the church. “We wanted to show victims of the tornado that they are not going to walk through this alone.”

With a priority of supporting housing needs for storm victims, the news release indicated the money will be used for Barron County residents in four primary areas: To provide support for housing for those who saw their primary residences totaled in the tornado, aid for people who need assistance for repairs beyond what insurance would cover for damage to their primary residence, financial assistance for landlords who were leasing a home in Prairie Lake Estates that was damaged or totaled in the storm to reinvest in another rental home or property in Barron County, and support for cleanup and improvements at Prairie Lake Estates, including possibly the construction of a community building, playground and cement pads.

“The Long Term Recovery Council has worked hard to develop a plan that focuses our community’s donations directly on those who were most impacted by the May tornado,” Fitzgerald said.

People can apply for aid starting on Wednesday. The application period will last until Sept. 26. Applications are available at Red Cedar Church or on the church’s website. The money will be allocated first-come, first-served.

A team of volunteer financial coaches from local churches and nonprofits will work with eligible grant recipients to determine needs and build plans to meet those needs.

The relief fund, in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, also is supporting the purchase of new furniture for 20 affected families.