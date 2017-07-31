Quantcast
Federal agencies begin process to rescind water rule

By: Associated Press July 31, 2017 2:56 pm

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers have started a process aimed at ending a federal regulation — opposed by some small-business groups — that sought to expand government jurisdiction over bodies of water.

