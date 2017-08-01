By MATT OTT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending declined in June for the second time in three months, as spending on government construction projects plunged by the largest amount in 15 years.

Construction spending fell 1.3 percent in June, the biggest drop seen since it fell by 1.8 decline in April, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. June’s number comes just after spending rose by the minuscule figure of 0.3 percent in May.

June’s decline raises concerns that construction may not provide as much support for the overall economy as had been expected in the second half of the year.

The only increase seen in June was for non-residential construction, which ticked up 0.1 percent.

Home construction declined 0.2 percent – the third consecutive decrease seen in that category. Government spending fell 5.4 percent, the biggest drop since the 6 percent decline seen in March 2002.

The 0.1 percent rise in non-residential construction follows an increase of 0.6 percent in May. Both gains came on the heels of several months of declines. The gain in June was helped by a strong increase of 2.9 percent in spending on office construction, which offset a 0.4 percent decline in the category that includes shopping centers.

General spending was reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.21 trillion, compared with last month’s revised figure of $1.22 trillion.