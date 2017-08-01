Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Gov. Walker: Wisconsin was outbid for Foxconn but still won (UPDATE)

Gov. Walker: Wisconsin was outbid for Foxconn but still won (UPDATE)

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com August 1, 2017 11:38 am

Republican state lawmakers are meeting privately to discuss a $3 billion incentive package to support the Taiwan-based Foxconn's construction of a new display-panel factory in Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo