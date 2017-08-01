Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Ryan, Walker tout their roles in landing Foxconn plant

Ryan, Walker tout their roles in landing Foxconn plant

By: Associated Press August 1, 2017 10:06 am

Wisconsin Republicans who helped close the deal to bring the electronics giant Foxconn to the United States are looking to tout their involvement through a new burst of online advertising.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo