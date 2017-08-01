Senate Democrats say ‘no’ to cuts for rich in GOP tax plan

By ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Senate Democrats and independents said Tuesday that proposed legislation to rewrite the country’s tax code should make sure the middle class doesn’t pay more.

They won’t support any GOP effort to overhaul the U.S. tax code that delivers reductions to “the top 1 percent” or adds to the government’s $20 trillion worth of debt.

That’s the word in a letter signed by 45 of the 48 members of the Senate Democratic caucus. The Republicans who control Congress are preparing to advance their tax measure this fall, promising to lower rates on businesses and individuals, while clearing out many tax breaks and deductions.

The letter says that Democrats hope to work with Republicans to promote investment and modernize what they deem the country’s outdated tax code. But the terms laid out by Democrats are unlikely to tempt Republicans, who are planning to use a filibuster-proof procedure to advance the legislation in the Senate without Democrats’ help.

“Any tax reform effort should not benefit the wealthiest individuals, who have already seen outsized benefits from recent economic gains,” said the letter, attributed to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and others and provided to the media. “Tax reform cannot be a cover story for delivering tax cuts to the wealthiest.”

The details of the GOP tax plan are fuzzy at best, but House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., says he’s not pressing for a large, deficit-financed tax proposal. But keeping GOP promises for large reductions won’t be easy under those conditions, especially given the obstacles lawmakers will face if they try to eliminate popular deductions and tax breaks.

The most recent attempt at tax reform to succeed came in 1986 and required a bipartisan push to overcome opposition from powerful interest groups.

GOP leaders also intend to reject another demand from Democrats: That the proposal be advanced under regular legislative procedures instead of through the planned fast-track path.

Three Democrats from states easily carried by President Donald Trump — Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota — did not sign the letter. Each of the them is up for re-election.

In floor remarks on Tuesday, Schumer said tax reform should be about increasing “wages for working families, improving middle class job growth, promoting domestic investment while modernizing our outdated business and international tax system.”

Added Schumer: “From what we’ve heard from the White House so far, their plan wouldn’t do any of that.”