BUILDING BLOCKS: BMO Harris Financial Center

Project name: BMO Harris Financial Center

Location: Corner of Water and Wells streets in Milwaukee

Cost: more than $175 million

Size: The new building will have 25 floors and 379,400 square feet of space

Start date: Utility lines will begin being moved for this project in August

Completion date: December 2019

Owner: Irgens Partners, Milwaukee

General contractor: J.H. Findorff & Son, Madison

Lead architect: Kahler Slater, Milwaukee

Significance to the region: The BMO Harris Financial Center will be built on the site of a 7-story parking structure that now stands across Water Street from Milwaukee’s city hall. When complete, the new 25-story building will house BMO Harris on its first floor and 11th through 16th floors. Parts of the first eight floors will be set aside for a 647-stall parking ramp. The law firm Michael Best & Friedrich will lease space on the top three floors. Irgens plans to also have shops on the building’s first floor and is in talks with a restaurant group about the possibility of opening two restaurants there.

Project challenge: The work will entail the demolition of the existing parking structure at the corner of Wells and Water streets. Irgens has also agreed to take on the redevelopment of BMO Harris’s current, 20-story building at 770 N. Water St. Irgens announced Tuesday that it had closed on the purchase of that property, the 7-story parking structure and a nearby parking lot.