Construction employment up in 9 Wis. metros in June

Construction employment increased in nine of Wisconsin’s biggest metropolitan areas and fell in three between June 2016 and June 2017.

Using seasonally adjusted numbers, the Associated General Contractors of America reported that the biggest gains were seen in the Madison (up 1,600 jobs) and Appleton (up 1,000 jobs) areas. Losses were meanwhile seen in the Eau Claire (down 300 jobs), Janesville-Beloit (down 100 jobs) and Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis (down 1,200 jobs) areas.

All told throughout the country, 264 out of 358 metropolitan areas added construction jobs between June 2016 and June 2017. Of the remaining areas, construction employment declined in 57 and held steady in 37.

AGC officials called on the federal government to help bolster employment through spending on public-works projects.

“Finding new ways to fund and finance needed infrastructure repairs will help ensure that construction job growth remains both widespread and robust,” said Stephen Sandherr, AGC chief executive officer. “More important, modernizing our aging and overused public works will make our economy more efficient and help boost overall economic growth.”