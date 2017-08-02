Quantcast
Home / Construction / St. Croix Crossing project opens to traffic

St. Croix Crossing project opens to traffic

More than 600 worked on project at its peak

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 2, 2017 2:38 pm

One of the most complicated bridge projects in Minnesota history is complete – or nearly so – as state officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the $646 million St. Croix Crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

