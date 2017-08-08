Despite project withdrawals, contractors to cash in big on WisDOT’s August letting

Even though lawmakers’ delay in passing a new state budget caused a handful of projects to be withdrawn from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s August letting schedule, bids opened on Tuesday show there are plenty of big-ticket jobs to be awarded.

Integrity Grading and Excavating, of Schofield, stands to be the big winner in the newest round of state highway work. The company is the apparent low bidder for a project to rebuild stretches of County Highway M in the cities of Madison and Verona.

The contractor beat out four other bidders in saying it could do the work for nearly $50.4 million. WisDOT estimated the project would cost anywhere between roughly $44.8 million and $55 million.

Meanwhile, Janesville-based Rock Road Cos. is the apparent low bidder for a project to rebuild roughly 6 miles of Interstate 39 in Rock County. Rock Road said it could perform the work for roughly $48.8 million. WisDOT estimated the work would cost between $47 million and $55 million.

Another project, which called for bridge replacements and related work on State Highway 116 in the village of Winneconne, also elicited interest from contractors.

Lunda Construction Co., of Black River Falls, was the apparent low bidder for the work, which the department expected would cost between roughly $12.3 million and $13.5 million. Lunda came in even lower than that, saying it could do the work for about $11.4 million.

The projects that were withdrawn from the August letting included work related to the Zoo Interchange and Interstate 94 north-south corridor reconstruction projects.