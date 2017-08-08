State wouldn’t break even on Foxconn incentives for 25 years (UPDATE)

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It would take at least 25 years for Wisconsin taxpayers to break even on Gov. Scott Walker’s incentives to bring the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to the state, according to a fiscal analysis released Tuesday.

Walker’s bill would exempt construction materials from state and local sales taxes and hand the company up to $2.85 billion worth of tax credits, which would be awarded in accordance with the number of jobs the project creates. It also would exempt the company from a host of environmental regulations and borrow $252 million to rebuild Interstate 94 near the plant site.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau’s analysis of the bill found the cost of the tax credits would exceed potential increased tax revenues by $1.04 billion at the end of fiscal year 2032-33. After that year, the payments to Foxconn would end and increased tax collections would ring in at about $115 million annually. At that rate, the break-even point would come during the 2042-43 fiscal year.

The break-even point could come even later, though, in part because the plant is likely to employ out-of-state workers who will pay Wisconsin taxes at lower rates. Foxconn hasn’t picked a site yet but the company is eyeing an area just across the Illinois border.

If 10 percent of the jobs associated with the plant were to go to Illinois residents, the break-even point would be pushed back to 2044-45, the analysis found. If 40 percent to 50 percent of the jobs went to out-of-state residents, the break-even point would be pushed well past 2044-45, the analysis said.

Foxconn hopes to open the plant with 3,000 workers. Although the company has said it would eventually employ as many as 13,000, critics have questioned whether it really intends to hire that much. If the facility employs closer to 3,000 people, the tax benefits from the project would decline from $115 million to $27 million annually and the break-even point would come well beyond 2044-45.

What’s more, borrowing for the reconstruction of the interstate would leave the state on the hook for $408.3 million worth of interest. The sales-tax exemption would meanwhile cost the state $139 million.

If Foxconn builds its plant in Kenosha County, the local sales-tax exemption would cost that county about $13.9 million.

Racine County, another possible site, doesn’t have the same consideration; it has no county sales tax. But it is part of a stadium district that collects a 0.1 percent sales tax to support Miller Park, the Milwaukee Brewers’ home. The local exemption would cost the district about $2.78 million in revenue.

The fiscal bureau also noted that Foxconn’s presence in the state could have substantial benefits.

Every public dollar would generate $6.70 from Foxconn, the analysis said, and the plant would provide more job opportunities as well as a boost to Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry. Kenosha County and the stadium district could benefit from local sales taxes collected from developments related to the plant.

Citing the private-public investment ratio, a spokesman for Walker called the Foxconn plant a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s spokeswoman, Myranda Tanck, said his office is currently reviewing the analysis. Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, didn’t immediately respond to an email and no one immediately replied to an email left in Foxconn’s general inbox for media inquiries.

Rep. Gordon Hintz, a Democratic member of the Legislature’s finance committee, predicted the incentives bill would give rise to long-term difficulties for every state budget for the next 15 years, ultimately resulting in reductions in important state programs.