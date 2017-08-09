Wisconsin legislators plan Foxconn incentives vote next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators expect to begin voting next week on Gov. Scott Walker’s $3 billion incentives bill for the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a Republican, says the Assembly’s jobs committee expects to take up the bill early next week and then have it before the full Assembly on Aug. 17. Approval by the Assembly would move the proposal to the state Senate.

Democrats have said legislators should slow down and examine the bill more closely.

Walker’s bill would exempt construction materials from the state and local sales tax and hand the company up to $2.85 billion in tax credits based on the number on the number of jobs generated. It would also exempt the company from a host of environmental regulations and borrow $252 million to rebuild Interstate 94 near the plant site.