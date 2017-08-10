NOAA gives Wisconsin $840,000 to shore up coastline properties

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded Wisconsin $840,000 to help places along Lake Michigan reduce the threat from coastal hazards, Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday.

The three-year Coastal Resilience Grant will be awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The money will go toward mapping shoreline recession, improve hazard planning and coming up with ways to protect coastal property.

The University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute, University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission will work on the project.

Southeastern Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan bluffs, beaches and harbors are deteriorating because of high water levels, erosion and storms, all of which affects commerce and tourism, Walker’s office noted.

“This grant is crucial to Wisconsin’s coastal communities,” Walker said in a statement. “We’re grateful the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recognizes the challenges our Lake Michigan communities are facing and this is an excellent step as we work towards repairing damage and preserving our coasts for years to come.”