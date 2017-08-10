Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wisconsin Senate leader wants timeline for Foxconn jobs (UPDATE)

Wisconsin Senate leader wants timeline for Foxconn jobs (UPDATE)

By: Associated Press August 10, 2017 2:25 pm

The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senata wants to know when the jobs Foxconn has promised to create in the state will appear, as his chamber ponders an incentive package for the company.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo