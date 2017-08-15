Quantcast
Man drives to hospital after shooting nail into own chest

By: Associated Press August 15, 2017 2:13 pm

PESHTIGO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his own chest.

Doug Bergeson tells WBAY-TV ion Green Bay that he was working on a house he’s building near Peshtigo in June when his nail gun accidentally fired, sending a nail into his chest.

Bergeson says “it didn’t really hurt,” and he thought the nail had merely nicked him. Then he saw that only about an inch of the 3½ inch nail was sticking out of his chest.

Bergeson says he washed up and calmly drove to a hospital in Marinette, about 10 miles away. He parked and walked into the emergency room.

He was transferred to a hospital in Green Bay, where surgeons removed the nail. Dr. Alexander Roitstein says Bergeson is “quite fortunate” the nail wasn’t positioned differently.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

