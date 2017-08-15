Marquette Interchange maintenance work likely to begin Wednesday

Work on a polyester-polymer overlay in the Marquette Interchange is expected to begin as early as Wednesday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT rebuilt and reconfigured the Marquette Interchange between 2004 and 2008. Now, the bridge deck overlay work will help ensure the interchange lasts 75 years, as originally expected, the department said in a news release.

Department officials plan to have some of the interchange’s lanes restricted both during the daytime and nighttime. The work will largely be completed by late fall.

The Marquette Interchange in downtown Milwaukee is where interstates 94, 794 and 43 meet.

Project updates for the project can be found on WisDOT’s 511 projects website.