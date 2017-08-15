Trump signs order to speed up public-works projects

By JOAN LOWY and MICHAEL BIESECKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s signing a new executive order “streamlining” the federal permitting process to speed up the construction of transportation, water and other sorts of projects without harming the environment.

White House officials confirmed that Trump’s order includes revoking an Obama administration executive order requiring builders to take rising sea levels driven by climate change into account when working on projects in flood plains. Trump has suggested the predicted risks from rising sea levels are overblown.

The president, speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, said it can cost hundreds of millions of dollars and 17 years to win approval for an ordinary highway project because of burdensome regulations.

This is Trump’s second executive order aimed at streamlining infrastructure projects.

Environmentalists say Trump is seeking to weaken environmental protections.