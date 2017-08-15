Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Trump signs order to speed up public-works projects

Trump signs order to speed up public-works projects

By: Associated Press August 15, 2017 4:24 pm

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, holds a flowchart of highway projects as he speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York onTuesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, holds a flowchart of highway projects as he speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York onTuesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By JOAN LOWY and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s signing a new executive order “streamlining” the federal permitting process to speed up the construction of transportation, water and other sorts of projects without harming the environment.

White House officials confirmed that Trump’s order includes revoking an Obama administration executive order requiring builders to take rising sea levels driven by climate change into account when working on projects in flood plains. Trump has suggested the predicted risks from rising sea levels are overblown.

The president, speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, said it can cost hundreds of millions of dollars and 17 years to win approval for an ordinary highway project because of burdensome regulations.

This is Trump’s second executive order aimed at streamlining infrastructure projects.

Environmentalists say Trump is seeking to weaken environmental protections.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo