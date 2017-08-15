Wisconsin Assembly committee approves Foxconn incentives

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin state Assembly committee approved a $3 billion tax incentive package on Monday for the Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, the first vote in what could be an intense month of legislative action to quickly pass the massive deal.

The Republican-controlled Assembly’s jobs and economy committee voted 8-5 along party lines to send the bill to the full Assembly, which plans to take it up on Thursday. Before the vote, the committee approved various Republican-proposed tweaks, many of which came in response to concerns that the state would be giving away too much to win the $10 billion Foxconn plant, which could employ up to 13,000 workers.

But the core of the proposal remains — including $3 billion in tax breaks for meeting investment and employment targets. The panel rejected 22 Democratic amendments that sought, in part, to provide extra protections for taxpayers and the environment and ensure that workers come from Wisconsin, are paid a living wage and have union protections.

“I ask that we take a deep breath, slow this down a bit and enter into further discussions to come up with the best deal possible,” said Rep. Tod Ohnstad, a Democrat from Kenosha near where the plant may locate.

Republicans defended the deal as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“This is an investment that makes sense and we cannot look the other way and let this opportunity go by,” Republican Rep. Bob Kulp said.

The Legislature’s budget committee could hold a hearing on the measure early next week, and a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate might follow sometime shortly afterward.

“Rather than rushing through a $3 billion tax break for a foreign corporation, we need to make sure Wisconsin taxpayers aren’t being taken for a ride,” said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling in a statement.

The proposal must clear both the state Assembly and Senate in identical form and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker to take effect. Walker negotiated the deal, which was announced by President Donald Trump with great fanfare about two weeks ago. The proposal requires the Legislature to pass the tax-break bill by Sept. 30.

Despite the Democratic opposition, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last week he expected the bill to pass with bipartisan support. Foxconn is eyeing locations in Kenosha and Racine counties in southeast Wisconsin, areas of the state that include several Democratic lawmakers. It also is considering a secondary site in Dane County, a Democratic stronghold.

Foxconn has said it may spend $10 billion on the plant, which would open in 2020 with 3,000 workers and could be employing as many as 13,000 people within six years.

Concerns about what the state is offering Foxconn increased last week when the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said it would take at least 25 years for Wisconsin taxpayers to break even on the proposed incentives. It would take Wisconsin longer to break even depending on how many workers at the plant come from Illinois, the analysis said.

The bill advanced Monday calls for two acres of wetland to be replaced for every acre that is disturbed on the Foxconn site. The amendment approved Monday called for the replacements to be in the same watershed, if possible.

But other environmental provisions, including one that would exempt Foxconn from having to file an environmental impact statement, remained.

The committee also voted to tie payroll tax credits to the number of jobs Foxconn creates that pay between $30,000 and $100,000. The bill was also changed to call for state officials to use the state’s contract with Foxconn to encourage the company to hire Wisconsin residents. That provision came in response to concerns that many of the workers would come from Illinois.

The committee also approved spending $20 million on worker training to help set up a pipeline for the sort of high-tech workers who would be needed at the plant.

If built as promised, the Foxconn plant would be the first to manufacture liquid-crystal-display monitors outside Asia.