Wisconsin property-value increase largest seen since 2007

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin property values have reached a new high.

The Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance analyzed taxable property value data that were finalized Tuesday by the state Department of Revenue. The $526 billion worth of property value was a new peak, showing a 4.1 percent increase over 2016 – the biggest jump seen since 2007.

The previous high was $514 billion and was reached in 2008, just before the Great Recession hit.

Values have been steadily increasing since bottoming out at nearly $468 billion in 2013.

Still, the Taxpayers Alliance report shows that property values have not recovered from the recession in 29 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Most of those are in southeast and central Wisconsin.

But in 18 counties, property values are 10 percent or more above what they were in 2008.