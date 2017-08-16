BUILDING BLOCKS: Indaba Community Band Shell

Project name: Indaba Community Band Shell and lighted walkway

Address: 25th Street and North Avenue, Milwaukee

Cost: $287,500

Size: 2,500 square feet of band shell, with seating for 350 plus a two-block-long lighted walkway

Start date: Soil remediation began this summer, and construction is expected to begin later this year.

Estimated completion date: Spring 2018

Owner: St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care-Bucyrus Campus

Lead Architect: Doug Barnes, Zimmerman Architectural Studios, Milwaukee

General Contractor: Catalyst Construction, Milwaukee

Other Contractor or Sub: Dakota Intertek Corp., New Berlin, will be trucking more than six tons of contaminated soil from the site to a landfill.

Significance to the region: The new community band shell is going up in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s most neglected communities, according to the St. Ann Center. The structure will provide a place for north-side residents to gather for arts- and entertainment-related activities, among other things.

Project challenge: The band shell is being built on an environmental clean-up site next to the St. Ann Center. The soil currently at the site has been contaminated for years by petroleum-based pollutants and metals. Once the contaminated soil is removed, the remaining material will be graded to form a hill. One side of the hill will have an audience area for the new band shell, and the other side will be used as a sliding area for children.