Madison mayor comes out against $3 billion Foxconn bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says a $3 billion tax-break bill for Foxconn Technology Group is the type of deal that is “ruining Wisconsin.”

Soglin issued a statement on Wednesday coming out against the proposal the state Assembly is set to vote on Thursday.

Soglin earlier this month called on Foxconn to consider the abandoned Oscar Meyer factory in Madison for a possible secondary location. He also spoke out then against giving the Taiwan-based company large tax breaks to build.

Soglin calls the $3 billion proposal backed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker and others in the Legislature a “terrible deal.”

Soglin is considering a run for governor, but in his statement he praised fellow Democrat and already announced candidate state Rep. Dana Wachs for opposing the Foxconn deal.