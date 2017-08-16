Quantcast
State offers emergency money for repairing storm-damaged homes

State offers emergency money for repairing storm-damaged homes

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com August 16, 2017 12:05 pm

Counties affected by recent flooding can receive Community Development Block Grant money to help low- to -moderate-income homeowners pay for repairing and rehabilitating properties damaged by the storm, the state Department of Administration announced Tuesday.

The money is coming from the CDBG Emergency Assistance Program in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties. Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in this area following a period of intense rain and flooding.

An application for the block-grant funding must be submitted by a local unit of government. Application documents can be found online.

 

