Wisconsin residents worry development will endanger lake

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) — Residents of a condo development in southeast Wisconsin fear a $43 million school complex will diminish their scenic setting and endanger a local lake.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Franklin School District has proposed a nearly 200,000-square-foot, two-story building near Tuckaway Shores.

Residents say they worry the development will affect the lake’s water quality.

Superintendent Judy Mueller says the site has been carefully designed to meet environmental standards.

The city has a strict statute designed to protect natural resource, but developers can file for exceptions.

Common Council has given the district an exception that would allow it to cut down about an acre of woodlands and remove less than 10,000 square feet of wetland. It would add a more-than-17,000-square-foot wetland to mitigate the loss.