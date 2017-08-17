Quantcast
Bid date pushed back for Bradley Center demolition

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com August 17, 2017 4:10 pm

The developers of the new Bucks arena have moved back the due date for bids to knock down the team’s current home.

Bids were originally due on Thursday from subcontractors seeking to help out with the demolition of the BMO Bradley Center, which opened in 1988. That deadline has now been pushed back to 5 p.m. Aug. 24.

The Bradley Center is scheduled to be demolished within 12 months of when the Milwaukee Bucks move into their new arena in time for the 2018-19 NBA season. That new arena is being built just north of the Bradley Center, across West Highland Avenue.

The demolition work is being overseen by Hunzinger Construction, Brookfield. Bids can be sent by mail to: Hunzinger Construction Co., 21100 Enterprise Ave., Brookfield; faxed to (262) 797-0474; or sent by email to: jjansen@hunzinger.com

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

