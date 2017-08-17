Quantcast
Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion for Foxconn

By: Associated Press August 17, 2017 9:25 am

The Wisconsin Assembly planned to approve a $3 billion tax break on Thursday for the Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to build a massive display-panel factory in the state, a project President Donald Trump touted as a transformational win for the U.S. economy.

