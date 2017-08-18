Chasing eclipses across the globe a way of life for some

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Although Monday’s total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be a once-in-a-lifetime sky show for millions, there’s a small group of people who may have seen it all before but still can’t get enough.

Glenn Schneider has witnessed 33 eclipses. For Fred Espenak, it’s 28. Donald Liebenberg has logged 26. And for Kate Russo – a relative novice – it’s 10 and counting.

These veteran eclipse chasers spend lots of money and devise intricate plans all to experience another mid-day darkening of the sky. Many work in science and related fields and will travel around the world, even to Antarctica, to see one more.

“I do this not so much as an avocation, but as an addiction,” said Schneider, a University of Arizona astronomer.

Russo, a psychologist in Ireland who wrote a book about people’s eclipse experiences, said some people find the experience life-changing. That happened to her.

“Eclipse chasing isn’t just a hobby or interest,” Russo wrote in an email from Wyoming, where she traveled to see Monday’s eclipse. “Eclipse chasing is a way of life. It becomes who you are.”

Monday’s eclipse will cut a 70-mile-wide path of totality across the country, blocking the sun for as long as 2 ½ minutes. It will be the first coast-to-coast full eclipse to be seen since 1918. Many of the big eclipse chasers are planning to be in Oregon or Wyoming because there’s a better chance of good weather there in August. Should the skies not be clear, they’re prepared to drive hundreds of miles to a place where they are.

In Wisconsin, Monday’s eclipse will be viewable from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peak darkness — when the moon will cover 80 percent of the sun — will occur shortly after 1 p.m.

State officials are asking residents to use caution when observing the eclipse, especially when driving. Electronic signs along major highway corridors will display messages reminding drivers that the eclipse will be occurring and calling on them to concentrate on driving safely.

David Pabst, director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s bureau of transportation safety, said drivers should never stop along a roadway unless they’re dealing with an emergency.

“Any time that motorists stop along a highway, they put themselves and their passengers at risk of being struck, injured or killed by other vehicles,” Pabst said in a statement. He called on drivers to resist the urge many will feel to pull out their smartphones or other electronic devices and record the phenomenon.

Total solar eclipses occur every 18 months or so on average, but they usually aren’t near easy-to-drive highways. Norma Liebenberg has been to a dozen, mostly joining her avid eclipse watcher husband, Donald, in remote places like Libya, Zambia and Western China.

“It’s sort of mind-boggling that there are 1,000 people out in these isolated places to see it,” she said. She even forgave her husband when he missed their first anniversary to go to a clouded-out eclipse in the South Pacific.

There’s a compulsiveness to eclipse chasers, especially photographers, said Dr. Gordon Telepun, a plastic surgeon from Alabama who has seen only three.

“It’s very anxiety producing, it’s very challenging,” said Telepun, who even developed an app that helps prevent photographers from missing anything notable during eclipses. “It’s an adrenaline rush, man, I’m telling you.”

Telepun said his hero is “Mr. Eclipse” Espenak, a retired NASA astrophysicist, who explains why chasers are the way they are.

“It’s the closest any of us will come to being an astronaut and being in space,” Espenak said.

Eclipse chasers say their first always hooks them.

Schneider, who got a telescope at age 5, planned out his first eclipse viewing precisely. He was 14 in 1970 and he traveled from New York City to East Carolina University’s stadium. He had choreographed how he was going to spend the 2 minutes 53 seconds of darkness. Then came the moment.

“I was frozen in place,” he recalled. “I had binoculars around my neck for two and a half minutes and I never picked them up.”

When it was over “I was shaking. I was crying. I was overwhelmed,” he said. “It was at that instant when I said ‘Yeah, this is what I’m going to do with the rest of my life’.”

Now Schneider takes his grown daughter with him to eclipses. And he invented what he calls the “lug-o-scope,” a telescope that folds into its own luggage to make his eclipse chasing easier.

“Flexibility is probably No. 1,” Schneider said. “Keeping your options open and be ready to take that option if that’s what’s needed.”

A veteran of 28 eclipses, Espenak often leads groups of 50 some people to view eclipses, lecturing both about their beauty and the science. But when the hour grows close and the skies get dark, he goes silent.

“On eclipse day he’s all business. He does not want to be diverted from his checklist of everything he wants to do,” explains Mark Littmann, who wrote a book with Espenak called “Totality.” ”It’s like you’re kind of trying to chat with a pilot coming in for an emergency landing. It isn’t that he’s just not friendly, it’s just not the right time anymore.”

Donald Liebenberg has seen and written blogs about his 26 eclipses for Clemson University, where he does research. He holds the record for most time spent in totality because he used to view eclipses by airplane whenever possible. In 1973, he persuaded the French to let him use the supersonic Concorde for eclipse viewing. Flying at twice the speed of sound, he got 74 minutes of eclipse time in that one flight.

After spending more than 60 years flying around the world, this time the Liebenbergs are only going as far as their driveway.

This eclipse is coming directly to them in South Carolina.