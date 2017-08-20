Man arrested after driving over construction barrels twice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man drove through about 100 construction barrels earlier this week in Vernon County and the next night drove through more in the opposite lane of traffic.

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears tells the Wisconsin State Journal that the man was driving in a construction zone in Coon just after midnight Tuesday when he drove through barrels in the eastbound lane. Spears says the suspect was driving the same vehicle Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. when he drove through traffic barrels in the westbound lane.

Spears says many of the barrels and signs were damaged.

The man left the scene before law enforcement arrived on both occasions, but was eventually tracked down and arrested. Criminal charges have been referred to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.