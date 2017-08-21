Wisconsin community preparing for possible Foxconn factory

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — A community in southeastern Wisconsin is planning ahead in case it becomes the site for a Foxconn Technology Group factory.

Mount Pleasant officials are planning to create the position of project director to handle business related to the company’s plans to spend $10 billion in Wisconsin on the first factory for making liquid-crystal display panels outside Asia, the Journal Times reported.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board is scheduled to meet behind closed doors Monday to write up details related to the position, which will include a job description and salary. Any motions from the discussion would be made in open session.

Village President Dave DeGroot says the community needs someone to handle the increased development interest in the area related to the prospect of the Taiwanese manufacturing and technology company coming to Mount Pleasant.

“It has everything to do with Foxconn, along with the related supply chain that’s coming with it,” DeGroot said. “(The project director) that we’re looking at is going to become an essential part of our development team and (the position) will possibly, probably, last as long as the project itself.”

DeGroot said the project-director position will be full time and will help Tim Zarzecki, the village police chief, who is serving as interim village administrator.

Although Foxconn officials have not announced the site of the proposed Wisconsin factory, DeGroot said it’s either going to be in Mount Pleasant or in Kenosha County.

“As we get further and further into this project, regardless of whether we land the mothership (Foxconn) or we get a bunch of the satellite supply chain work, we need to start ramping up to deal with the onslaught of developer inquiries as they locate within the village,” DeGroot said.