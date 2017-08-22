Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / AFL-CIO trust targets Milwaukee for investment in multifamily housing projects

AFL-CIO trust targets Milwaukee for investment in multifamily housing projects

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com August 22, 2017 12:25 pm

Milwaukee's commercial building boom is expected to get a little louder, thanks to an investment from the AFL-CIO.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo