Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BUILDING BLOCKS: Golden Years Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility

BUILDING BLOCKS: Golden Years Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com August 23, 2017 11:44 am

Rendering courtesy of Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction

Rendering courtesy of Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction

Project name: Golden Years Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility

Address: North Bloomfield Road and Edwards Boulevard, Lake Geneva

Size: 31,500 square feet

Start date: A groundbreaking was held in June

Estimated completion date: May 2018

Owner: Golden Years Nursing Home, Walworth

General Contractor: Scherrer Construction Co., Burlington

Lead Architect: Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Appleton

Significance to the region: The new 30-bed center marks Golden Years’ expansion into Lake Geneva. The nursing home now has a site in Walworth. The new 30-bed building comes as the first part in the nursing home’s master plan for its new campus. The second phase will consist of a 20-bed dementia-care center.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo