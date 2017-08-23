BUILDING BLOCKS: Golden Years Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility

Project name: Golden Years Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility

Address: North Bloomfield Road and Edwards Boulevard, Lake Geneva

Size: 31,500 square feet

Start date: A groundbreaking was held in June

Estimated completion date: May 2018

Owner: Golden Years Nursing Home, Walworth

General Contractor: Scherrer Construction Co., Burlington

Lead Architect: Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Appleton

Significance to the region: The new 30-bed center marks Golden Years’ expansion into Lake Geneva. The nursing home now has a site in Walworth. The new 30-bed building comes as the first part in the nursing home’s master plan for its new campus. The second phase will consist of a 20-bed dementia-care center.