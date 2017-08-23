Quantcast
Memorial dedicated in honor of slain Milwaukee inspector

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com August 23, 2017 11:00 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A memorial has been dedicated in honor of a Milwaukee city inspector who was killed during an attempted carjacking while on duty.

Sixty-four-year-old Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz was found fatally shot in his car March 22 while he was working in a Milwaukee neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that family, friends and colleagues joined Mayor Tom Barrett and other city officials Tuesday to dedicate a memorial on what would have been his 65th birthday.

A boulder features a plaque with his name and sits across from a bench in front of the Department of Neighborhood Services’ Lake Tower on the city’s south side.

Three people have been charged with killing Zyszkiewicz.

