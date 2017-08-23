Quantcast
Walker asks Trump for flooding disaster declaration

By: Associated Press August 23, 2017 4:13 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is asking President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration for 11 flood-ravaged counties in western Wisconsin.

Walker made the request to Trump on Wednesday. The declaration would allow local governments in Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon counties to recover up to 75 percent of their clean-up costs through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program.

Severe storms moved across western Wisconsin from July 19 to 23, causing flash flooding and several rivers to rise to flood stage. FEMA has estimated the storms and floods caused more than $10 million worth of damage to public infrastructure and costs related to emergency protection and debris removal.

