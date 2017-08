Wisconsin superintendent launches challenge against Walker

By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Superintendent Tony Evers on Wednesday became the latest Democrat to join an increasingly crowded primary field for governor, touting his years of experience leading Wisconsin schools as making him the best Democratic candidate to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Evers, 65, said his experience makes him even more qualified than Walker to be governor. Evers said he could bring about bipartisan solutions and unite the state in a way that Walker can’t, both because of actions he’s taken as governor and his allegiance with President Donald Trump.

“They work out of the same playbook as far as pitting people against each other,” Evers said of Trump and Walker. “I feel driven to make sure that we have a state where people, families are not pitted against each other.”

Evers is now the fifth Democrat to say he is running in the 2018 election, but at least 13 others say they are considering getting in. The primary will be held in less than a year – on Aug. 14.

During an interview Tuesday at his campaign headquarters in downtown Madison, not far from where he lives, Evers said his three statewide victories as state superintendent show he can gather the support needed to defeat Walker.

Evers has served as state superintendent since 2009 and was re-elected to the officially nonpartisan post with 70 percent of the vote just four months ago.

Evers said he sees having spent his career in education — working as a teacher, district superintendent, regional administrator and then state superintendent — as his biggest asset in the race.

“Education is the cornerstone of our economy, our democracy,” he said. “Having that be my wheelhouse is an advantage.”

Asked for comment on Evers’ entering the race, Walker’s campaign manager, Joe Fadness, said Evers can’t run the state Department of Public Instruction let alone the entire state. Fadness pointed to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this month that found a data-reporting error left the department unsure about how many high-school students had graduated in four years.

Evers pledged to invest more in education from kindergarten through college and also took exception to several of Walker’s biggest decisions, including:

Foxconn. Evers blasted the $3 billion tax incentive deal Walker brokered to bring Foxconn Technology Group to the state, saying the amount of money being given to Foxconn was “excessive,” the 25-year break-even estimate was too long and other improvements are needed to give preference to workers and businesses from Wisconsin.

Collective bargaining. Evers said if given the opportunity, he would sign a bill restoring collective-bargaining rights for teachers and other public workers lost under the Act 10 law Walker championed and signed.

Lincoln Hills. Evers said Walker has failed to act quickly enough to deal with conditions at the state’s youth prisons that are the subject of a federal investigation and various lawsuits over alleged abuse. Evers said he would have immediately visited the prison; Walker has never been there.

Walker said on Tuesday that he plans to announce his plans for re-election in the next month or two, but he’s been busy raising money and laying the groundwork for a run.

Evers said his priority will be Walker and not his possibly more than a dozen Democratic challengers.

“I’m not going to be spending my time beating up on any of my opponents,” Evers said of the Democrats. “I’m going to spend my time making sure we have a positive vision for the future and that vision is significantly different from the Walker-Trump vision.”