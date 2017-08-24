Quantcast
OSHA opens safety inspection at another barrel plant

OSHA opens safety inspection at another barrel plant

By: Associated Press August 24, 2017 9:12 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal agency that investigates workplace safety has opened an inspection into a second industrial drum refurbishing plant in the Milwaukee area.

The action by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration comes after employees at Mid-America Steel Drum in Oak Creek reported dangerous working conditions, and follows inspections by environmental regulators who uncovered numerous violations at a Milwaukee plant.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that workers at a chain of barrel-refurbishing plants in Wisconsin and other states have reported chemical and heat-related burns, injuries from exploding barrels, breathing difficulties and other ailments.

The plants are operated by a joint venture that is majority owned by Ohio-based Greif Inc. The company has said it’s committed to safety and would work closely with regulators “to uphold that commitment.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

