Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Pace of US home sales in July reached lowest level of 2017

Pace of US home sales in July reached lowest level of 2017

By: Associated Press August 24, 2017 9:23 am

Americans retreated from buying homes in July as sales sank 1.3 percent to their lowest level of the year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo